Google Chrome takes to the Clouds with Free Wi-Fi on AirTran, Delta and Virgin America Flights

Google Chrome provides air travelers with free Gogo Inflight Internet for the holidays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Nov. 8, 2010) – Today, the Google Chrome browser team announced that it has teamed up with AirTran, Delta and Virgin America, to provide free Gogo® Inflight Internet to their passengers throughout the holiday season. Travelers flying on AirTran, Delta or Virgin America between November 20, 2010 and January 2, 2011 will have free Wi-Fi on any of their domestic flights to check email, watch videos and surf the web from 30,000 feet above the ground.

As the three airlines that have outfitted their entire domestic fleet with in-flight Wi-Fi, this promotion will bring free Internet service to more than 700 planes and approximately 15 million expected passengers this holiday season.

“We are constantly working to help provide a better web experience to users around the world,” said Sundar Pichai, Vice President of Product Management at Google. “Whether it be building a better browser with Chrome or bringing free Wi-Fi to air travelers this holiday season, we are constantly innovating to ensure users’ access to the web is fast, simple and seamless.”

This season marks the second straight year that Google has provided free Wi-Fi to travelers over the holiday season. Last year, Google worked with Virgin America as well as more than 50 airports to provide free Internet both on the ground and in the air. This year, the Chrome team is continuing that mission by joining with AirTran and Delta in addition to Virgin America, to concentrate on connecting travelers while they’re in the sky.

First launched just over two years ago, Google’s web browser, Chrome has become known worldwide for its speed, simplicity and security. With a sleek user interface, cutting-edge speed improvements and an innovative security architecture, Chrome lets users browse the modern web faster and safer than ever before.

To read more about the promotion, please visit: www.freeholidaywifi.com

To learn more about Google Chrome, please visit: www.google.com/chrome

About Google Inc.

Google’s innovative search technologies connect millions of people around the world with information every day. Founded in 1998 by Stanford Ph.D. students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google today is a top web property in all major global markets. Google’s targeted advertising program provides businesses of all sizes with measurable results, while enhancing the overall web experience for users. Google is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.google.com.

Terms and Conditions

Offers subject to change. Use of the Gogo Inflight Internet service is subject to terms of use available at www.gogoinflight.com.

Contact

Eitan Bencuya

Google Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 930-3555

ebencuya@google.com

Google Chrome provides air travelers with free Gogo Inflight Internet for the holidays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Nov. 8, 2010) – Today, the Google Chrome browser team announced that it has teamed up with AirTran, Delta and Virgin America, to provide free Gogo® Inflight Internet to their passengers throughout the holiday season. Travelers flying on AirTran, Delta or Virgin America between November 20, 2010 and January 2, 2011 will have free Wi-Fi on any of their domestic flights to check email, watch videos and surf the web from 30,000 feet above the ground.

As the three airlines that have outfitted their entire domestic fleet with in-flight Wi-Fi, this promotion will bring free Internet service to more than 700 planes and approximately 15 million expected passengers this holiday season.

“We are constantly working to help provide a better web experience to users around the world,” said Sundar Pichai, Vice President of Product Management at Google. “Whether it be building a better browser with Chrome or bringing free Wi-Fi to air travelers this holiday season, we are constantly innovating to ensure users’ access to the web is fast, simple and seamless.”

This season marks the second straight year that Google has provided free Wi-Fi to travelers over the holiday season. Last year, Google worked with Virgin America as well as more than 50 airports to provide free Internet both on the ground and in the air. This year, the Chrome team is continuing that mission by joining with AirTran and Delta in addition to Virgin America, to concentrate on connecting travelers while they’re in the sky.

First launched just over two years ago, Google’s web browser, Chrome has become known worldwide for its speed, simplicity and security. With a sleek user interface, cutting-edge speed improvements and an innovative security architecture, Chrome lets users browse the modern web faster and safer than ever before.

To read more about the promotion, please visit: www.freeholidaywifi.com

To learn more about Google Chrome, please visit: www.google.com/chrome

About Google Inc.

Google’s innovative search technologies connect millions of people around the world with information every day. Founded in 1998 by Stanford Ph.D. students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google today is a top web property in all major global markets. Google’s targeted advertising program provides businesses of all sizes with measurable results, while enhancing the overall web experience for users. Google is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.google.com.

Terms and Conditions

Offers subject to change. Use of the Gogo Inflight Internet service is subject to terms of use available at www.gogoinflight.com.

Contact

Eitan Bencuya

Google Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 930-3555

ebencuya@google.com