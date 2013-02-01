Google Launches Made with Code

Girls Inc., Girl Scouts of the USA, National Center for Women & Information Technology, MIT Media Lab, TechCrunch, and Seventeen Join Efforts to Inspire Girls to Code

Blockly-based coding projects like designing a bracelet 3D printed by Shapeways, learning to create animated GIFs or building beats for a music track.

Video profiles of girls and women who explain how they’re using code to do what they love -- in fashion, music, dance, animation, cancer research and more.

A resource directory for parents and girls to find more information about new local events, camps, classes and clubs.

Collaborations with organizations like Girl Scouts of the USA and Girls, Inc. to introduce Made with Code to girls in their networks, encouraging them to complete their first coding experience.